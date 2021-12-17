Health officials encourage vaccine, masks as flu season ramps up

North Alabama is in the midst of flu season, and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is set to return with a vengeance this year.
One health official said just because there’s some concern that the flu shot may not be as effective against the most common strain of influenza circulating right now, that should not be overly concerning.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield said it's important to note that the flu vaccine is developed well before flu season starts, based on predictions that happen throughout the year.
He said the flu vaccine contains four different strains of flu and that it is possible for more than one strain to circulate during a particular season.
'What’s important for people to remember is that getting yearly flu vaccines is important because it can help protect us in seasons where the vaccine doesn’t match very well," said Stubblefield.
Last year, we did not have a flu season, and Stubblefield credits that to everyone wearing masks. He said masks work for all respiratory diseases, including the flu and Covid-19.
He also said it's important to continue to practice what has been so heavily encouraged for almost two years. That's masking up, washing your hands, avoiding large crowds and staying home if you are sick. Doing those things and getting your flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself.