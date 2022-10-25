Health leaders concerned about trifecta of viral illnesses, especially in young kids

An outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused Austinville Elementary School in Decatur to shut down and learn remotely for two days.
This increase in illnesses is a common theme throughout the country, and has doctors concerned about how it could impact our healthcare system.
"A confluence of three different viral illnesses that have the potential of together creating the same sort of disruption of our healthcare system," said Dr. Don Williamson, the President/CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association.
This October has marked the start of an unusually early and strong flu season. Flu cases, combined with an increase in RSV and regular COVID concerns, has Dr. Williamson concerned there could be added stress to our healthcare system.
"We have a scenario where every one of these you can have an overlap in the target population, and things can be made worse by the confluence of these viruses," said Dr. Williamson.
The target population for respiratory illnesses is often young kids. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health explained, "It spreads especially among close contacts in things like daycares and schools, and you can see it go around a school and then coming home and infecting young infants."
While there are vaccines for COVID and influenza to help stop the spread, there is not a vaccine or treatment for RSV.
"The hard thing about RSV is there's not a lot that we can do about it in most cases. RSV is just something that has to run its course," said Dr. Stubblefield.
The reason we are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses right now could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think we've had several years where we've had lower volumes of both RSV and influenza because people were taking COVID precautions," said Dr. Williamson.
He said hospitals are busy right now, but not overwhelmed. Dr. Williamson said individuals can do their part by keeping good hygiene, getting the flu and COVID vaccine, and staying home if symptoms arise.