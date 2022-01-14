 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring chances for accumulating snowfall. Rain may begin
to change over to snow early Sunday morning in northwest portions of
Alabama, with a gradual changeover to snow or mix of snow and light
rain or freezing rain in remaining areas on Sunday. Snowfall
accumulations are possible, with the highest amounts likely in the
higher terrain of northeastern Alabama. Some banding of snow may
occur in some locations, which could even lead to heavy snowfall
accumulations in some areas on Sunday. The best chances for the
heaviest snowfall would be in northernmost Alabama. However, snowfall
totals across the area are still uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. So, please keep
abreast of the latest winter weather information. Due to the
likelihood for cold temperatures in the wake of the departing system
on Sunday, any snow on the ground is likely to linger into Monday and
could cause hazardous driving conditions early in the new work week.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Health care workers face March 15 vaccination deadline after Supreme Court ruling

Health care workers face a March 15 vaccination deadline after the Supreme Court ruling.

 Steven Senne/AP

Health care workers covered by the Biden administration's vaccine mandate will have until March 15 to be fully vaccinated in the 24 states where the requirement was reinstated by the Supreme Court, the agency implementing the policy said Friday.

Twenty-five states and Washington, DC, continue to face a February 28 deadline for covered health care workers to be fully vaccinated, as the mandate had not been blocked in those states before the Supreme Court order that came down Thursday.

The mandate -- issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services -- remains blocked in Texas.

Texas had brought its own lawsuit challenging the mandate separate from the cases that were before the Supreme Court and the preliminary injunction that was issued in that case last year still stands.

The mandate covers health care workers at facilitates that participate in Medicare and Medicaid. On Thursday, by a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court lifted lower court orders that were freezing the mandate in 24 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

A spokesperson for CMS told CNN in a statement the health care providers in those 24 states will have 30 days from the issuance of forthcoming guidance to establish plans and procedures to ensure their staff are fully vaccinated by March 15.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the definition of fully vaccinated is two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC also recommends that eligible individuals receive a booster shot in addition to their primary vaccine series, but a booster is not required under the CMS rules for health care workers.

