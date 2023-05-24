Headless body missing hands, feet identified in decades-old Marshall County cold case

The identity of a man whose head, hands and feet were chopped off when he was found near a creek in Marshall County in 1997 has now been revealed.
Authorities say that deceased man is 20-year-old Jefferey Douglas Kimzy. He was from Santa Barbara, California.
Back when Kimzy's body was found, it was seemingly impossible to make an accurate identification of who the man was.
In 2019 an investigator began working with a DNA company called Parabon to help give some possible physical features on what he would've looked like.
After submitting some DNA sample material to Parabon, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office released a composite image of the victim in hopes they would get new leads.
After tirelessly working on this case, Chief Investigator Willie Orr found out there was a DNA familial match to a man who resides in Santa Barbara.
Through that, they learned Kimzy also had a close relative in Madison, Tennessee. After that interview, they found out Kimzy's biological parents were still alive in California.
Investigators eventually made contact with the parents of Kimzy to inform them of this tragic news.
According to Orr, hearing what happened to Kimzy left his parents distraught.
However, he along with the sheriff's office say they're grateful they stayed on top of this case and used this game-changing technology decades later. Even if it was costly.
"I won't lie to you, it would be great to be able to use this in a lot of cases, but it is very expensive. This is something that, for us, as long as this case has rocked on, it was money well spent. But unfortunately, it is very expensive so it is not something we can use in every case," said Orr.
The good news for investigators is the first step to solving this case was finding out who this man was.
They also say they have a person or persons of interest and are much closer to solving this homicide.
If you have any information that could help authorities, give the Marshall County Sheriff's Office a call at 256-582-2034.