"He will be a prisoner": Jail taking precautions before ex-Limestone sheriff starts sentence

Alabama's longest-serving sheriff, former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, is expected to arrive at the Franklin County Jail Friday evening to begin his three year prison sentence.
It's a delicate situation as jail officials try to keep everyone safe.
Blakely will serve three years in prison after several failed attempts to appeal his theft and ethics charges. Though he was convicted in Limestone County, he will serve time out in the Shoals.
"Being sheriff for almost 40 years and serving time in his Limestone County Jail, that would have been a huge task for the employees that knew him. I think it was in their best interest to move him to another county, where he doesn't really know anybody," said Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver.
Because of Blakely's past in law enforcement, jail officials will keep him away from the general population in a small cell. He might share that cell with one to two other inmates. Other than that, jail officials say there won't be any other different treatment for Blakely.
"He will be a prisoner, and he will be subject to anything any of the others will be," Oliver said. "It's not going to be the most comfortable situation, I'm sure."
Oliver says he does not expect any issues as Blakely serves his time in prison.