'He will be a prisoner': Jail taking precautions before ex-Limestone County sheriff starts sentence

Alabama's longest-serving sheriff, former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, is expected to arrive at the Franklin County Jail on Friday evening to begin his three-year sentence.
It will be a delicate situation as jail officials try to keep everyone safe.
Blakely is set to serve three years at the jail after several failed attempts to appeal his theft and ethics convictions. Though his trial took place in Limestone County, he will serve time in the Shoals area.
"Being sheriff for almost 40 years and serving time in his Limestone County Jail, that would have been a huge task for the employees that knew him. I think it was in their best interest to move him to another county, where he doesn't really know anybody," said Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver.
Because of Blakely's career in law enforcement, jail officials will keep him away from the general population, in a small cell. He might share that cell with one or two other inmates.
Other than that, jail officials say there won't be any other different treatment for Blakely.
"He will be a prisoner, and he will be subject to anything any of the others will be," Oliver said. "It's not going to be the most comfortable situation, I'm sure."
Oliver said he does not expect any issues as Blakely serves his time in jail.