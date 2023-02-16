‘He was out there for the good of the people': Victims identified in fatal Harvest helicopter crash

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wadham and Randolph

CWO 3 Daniel Wadham and CWO 3 Danny Randolph were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in Harvest.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro were participating in a training flight when the Black Hawk crashed near Alabama 53 and Burwell Road about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Tennessee National Guard has identified both men killed in Wednesday's fatal Black Hawk helicopter crash in Harvest.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were participating in a training flight when the UH-60 Black Hawk crashed near Alabama 53 and Burwell Road about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Nashville's Berry Field Air National Guard base.

"Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen," said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee's adjutant general. "It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers' families amid this tragic loss."

Wadham had been in the military for 15 years when he died, while Randolph had 13 years of service. The Tennessee National Guard said the soldiers were on their way to Huntsville Executive Airport when the helicopter fell suddenly, hitting the ground.

Wadham's ex-wife, Rose Henige, said she believes he died a hero.

"He's an amazing pilot," Henige said. "He's by the book, and he knows what he's doing, man. I know ... without a shadow of doubt that he went down fighting to say as many lives as he could."

Kim Evans was Wadham's former mother-in-law. She said he had a servant's heart and made it his life mission to serve others.

"He was out there for the good of the people, and it was whatever it took for the good of the people," Evans said.

No other civilians or service members were injured, according to officials. Federal and state authorities are investigating the incident.

"We encourage everyone to hug your husbands, your wives, your parents, your friends," Henige said. "Just appreciate this time you have."

A GoFundMe has been created to help Wadham's family pay for travel to Nashville so they can be with each other as they grieve. As of 7 p.m. Thursday, more than $2,600 had been raised toward their $3,000 goal.

You can contribute to the fund here.

