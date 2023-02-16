‘He was out there for the good of the people': Victims identified in fatal Harvest helicopter crash

The Tennessee National Guard has identified both men killed in Wednesday's fatal Black Hawk helicopter crash in Harvest.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were participating in a training flight when the UH-60 Black Hawk crashed near Alabama 53 and Burwell Road about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Nashville's Berry Field Air National Guard base.
"Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen," said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee's adjutant general. "It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers' families amid this tragic loss."
Wadham had been in the military for 15 years when he died, while Randolph had 13 years of service. The Tennessee National Guard said the soldiers were on their way to Huntsville Executive Airport when the helicopter fell suddenly, hitting the ground.
Wadham's ex-wife, Rose Henige, said she believes he died a hero.
"He's an amazing pilot," Henige said. "He's by the book, and he knows what he's doing, man. I know ... without a shadow of doubt that he went down fighting to say as many lives as he could."
Kim Evans was Wadham's former mother-in-law. She said he had a servant's heart and made it his life mission to serve others.
"He was out there for the good of the people, and it was whatever it took for the good of the people," Evans said.
No other civilians or service members were injured, according to officials. Federal and state authorities are investigating the incident.
"We encourage everyone to hug your husbands, your wives, your parents, your friends," Henige said. "Just appreciate this time you have."
A GoFundMe has been created to help Wadham's family pay for travel to Nashville so they can be with each other as they grieve. As of 7 p.m. Thursday, more than $2,600 had been raised toward their $3,000 goal.
