'He was just liked by everyone': Family mourns Florence man killed in lightning strike

The severe weather that hit North Alabama on Monday left behind more than damaged roofs and toppled trees.
It took the life of 28-year-old Marquin Russell, who was struck by lightning in the parking lot of his employer in the Florence Industrial Park on Kendall Drive.
Florence Police, Florence Fire and EMS responded to the scene and treated Russell, but he succumbed to injuries.
Russell's family describes him as a free soul who was always there to lend a helping hand and who loved unconditionally.
"He was the humblest, kindhearted young man I knew. And he would give you the shirt off his back if he had to," said Russell's father, Marquin Russell Sr. "Marquin was a free spirit. He enjoyed everything. We called him Forrest Gump cause he's done a little bit of everything in life. He was just liked by everyone he let know him. So if he chose you to get to know him, you loved him."
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grayburn said this is the first lightning fatality in the county since records began being kept.
A funeral for Russell will be held Saturday. A location and time have not yet been announced.