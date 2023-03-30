"He was a true friend": Man recalls Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby's servant's heart

Fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby's legacy is his servant's heart.
He was someone who would step in to help when he saw someone in need, and Reginald Rice was that someone at his neighborhood Walmart just about a year ago.
Rice has multiple sclerosis, so walking can be difficult, which is why he has a wheelchair available to get around.
Last year, he decided to buy some groceries right before a storm. He thought he'd be able to make it back home before it started raining.
He made it to the store, loaded up his wheelchair, and was ready to make the 20-minute walk back home. That's when Officer Garrett Crumby, along with a couple of other officers, stopped him.
They loaded their patrol cars with the groceries, put the wheelchair in the backseat, and took Rice back home.
"It was wonderful. I loved it," Rice said.
Just in time, too! Because as soon as they arrived, it started pouring.
Before the officers left, Rice made it a point to shake their hands.
"I told them, 'Be safe.'" Rice recalled. "He was a true friend."
That's why he was heartbroken to hear Officer Crumby made the ultimate sacrifice Tuesday.
"I was mad. I was really mad when I heard the news about that," Rice said. "He was a good dude. He definitely was a good dude to me. I hope the family be OK, but I'm sorry. I can't help it. I lost my friend though."
Rice says Huntsville lost a great officer, who symbolized the police department's motto "to serve and protect."