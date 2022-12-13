'He still had a lot of living to do': Brother of Decatur shooting victim speaks out as search for suspect continues

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Thursday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

'He still had a lot of living to do': Brother of Decatur shooting victim speaks out as search for suspect continues

Demarcus Antoine Travis

The search continues for an armed and dangerous capital murder suspect out of Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department says they're still trying to locate 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis.

Police told WAAY 31 on Tuesday they don't have any new information related to the search, other than Travis might have ties to Nashville.

Decatur Police say Travis is believed to be responsible for the shooting deaths of 42-year-old Quinton Owens and 29-year-old Codey Schepp.

Quinton Owens (left) and 29-year-old Codey Schepp (right)

42-year-old Quinton Owens (left) and 29-year-old Codey Schepp (right) were both killed.

"I am a lot better now that I have found out that they have a suspect," Codey's brother Travis Lee Leonard said.

The shooting happened last month at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur where Schepp and his girlfriend lived.

No much is known about the crime, and very little information has been released by police as they continue to investigate.

"He was a good brother," Leonard said. "He still had a lot of living to do though."

Leonard says thousands of dollars was stolen.

"Why, why did you do that," Leonard said. "Did you not know how to work man? You don't want to get a job and work to get your money. You want to kill somebody to get it."

Leonard says he's never seen or met Travis but now he hopes he will turn himself in.

"That man you killed was a dad and brother," Leonard said. "He didn't even live his life yet."

Click here to read more about Travis.

If you see him, call Decatur Police right away at 256-341-4644 or use their anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.

