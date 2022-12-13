'He still had a lot of living to do': Brother of Decatur shooting victim speaks out as search for suspect continues

The search continues for an armed and dangerous capital murder suspect out of Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says they're still trying to locate 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis.
Police told WAAY 31 on Tuesday they don't have any new information related to the search, other than Travis might have ties to Nashville.
Decatur Police say Travis is believed to be responsible for the shooting deaths of 42-year-old Quinton Owens and 29-year-old Codey Schepp.
"I am a lot better now that I have found out that they have a suspect," Codey's brother Travis Lee Leonard said.
The shooting happened last month at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur where Schepp and his girlfriend lived.
No much is known about the crime, and very little information has been released by police as they continue to investigate.
"He was a good brother," Leonard said. "He still had a lot of living to do though."
Leonard says thousands of dollars was stolen.
"Why, why did you do that," Leonard said. "Did you not know how to work man? You don't want to get a job and work to get your money. You want to kill somebody to get it."
Leonard says he's never seen or met Travis but now he hopes he will turn himself in.
"That man you killed was a dad and brother," Leonard said. "He didn't even live his life yet."
Click here to read more about Travis.
If you see him, call Decatur Police right away at 256-341-4644 or use their anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.