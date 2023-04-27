 Skip to main content
He’s No. 1! Carolina Panthers pick Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at 2023 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

With the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to lead the team into the future.

He's the first Alabama player to be taken first in the draft.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, leaves Alabama holding the school record for most passing yards in a single game.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joined Young's parents as his name was called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Kansas City.

According to The Associated Press, the pink suit Young wore to the draft should resonate in Kansas City: It’s the same jacket by Dior that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wore when he hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

The jacket retails for $3,300 and, according to Dior, “reveals an ultramodern and unique silhouette with innovative details.” It is crafted in pink wool twill and “features a removable interior scarf that mimics the style of the sleeves.”

Here’s when you can watch the draft on WAAY 31:

Round 1: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday

Rounds 2-3: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday

Rounds 4-7: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

