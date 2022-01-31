'He just looked blank': Neighbors recall Madison murder scene

Madison Police arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly shooting off Philadelphia Drive on Sunday night.
Reese Jones is now in the Madison County Jail. Officials say he shot and killed his wife, Erin Jones.
Neighbors said the area is very quiet and peaceful, so they were shocked to hear of a murder taking place a few doors down.
"I mean it's shocking. I figured something had happened with how long police had been there," one neighbor said.
She did not want to identify herself, but she said she's never seen so many officers so close to where she lives.
"This neighborhood is really quiet," she explained.
She heard a commotion about an hour before officers got there.
"We were hanging out in the garage, and we could hear people fighting," she said.
She didn't think much about it until officers got there, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
The neighbor told me she didn't know the couple, but she did see Reese Jones on the night of the murder.
"He just looked blank," she said. "I watched and thought the guy was just drunk and had an argument while he was intoxicated, because it looked like they were giving him the DUI check."
Madison Police believe the shooting was caused by some type of family matter, but neighbors still have a lot of questions as to why something so tragic could happen in their own backyard.
"It can happen anywhere, honestly. It can happen in any type of neighborhood. Just depends what people are going through," she said.
Madison Police are still investigating the shooting. They said Reese Jones was arrested because of probable cause.