'He is hell-bent on ruining our lives': Decatur man charged after neighbors report harassment

A family in Decatur says they have been terrorized by their next-door neighbor for two years, but it wasn't until this week that police finally charged the neighbor with crimes related to his actions.
Decatur Police confirmed Wednesday that Louell Potts faces trespassing and destruction of private property charges after Tori Snell, who lives next door to Potts, caught him on camera. In the video, Potts is seen spray-painting profanities on the side of a chicken coop on the Snells' property.
But the alleged harassment has gone on for months before this, and according to neighbors who called WAAY 31 asking for help, Potts has been harassing people in the neighborhood for more than a decade.
"The man is completely unhinged," Snell said. "He is hell-bent on ruining our lives."
Snell and her husband moved into the neighborhood off 14th Avenue two years ago and said they realized soon after that something wasn't right.
"It is always in the back of my mind. I'm so anxious about this, and I worry about what this is going to do to my kids, because they have been growing up like this for two years," Snell said.
Snell said the harassment started when Potts didn't like their dog barking. They found another home for the dog, but the harassment didn't stop. Snell said Potts frequently comes on their property, spraying her organic garden with an unknown substance.
Snell called Decatur Police and requested to file charges, but up until this week, the police told her there was not enough evidence of a crime taking place.
So, Snell installed surveillance cameras.
Not the only one
"I'm so glad you are here to do this story. This has been going on for the 12 years I have lived here," another neighbor Bonnie Doss told WAAY 31 on Wednesday.
Doss believes Potts' bad behavior forced several families to move out of the area.
"I cant say for sure that's why that family left, but the police were always over there — because of him," Doss explained.
WAAY 31 attempted to talk with Potts on Wednesday, and despite seeing him inside the home, he refused to answer the door.
"It took me putting this on Facebook, making it public and talking to you before anybody acted like they even cared," Snell told WAAY 31.
If you find yourself in a dispute like this, having proof is key for police to be able to file charges. Legal experts say issues like barking dogs, property line disputes and loud music are common, but continued harassment is something police need to have documented.