'He belongs on death row': Victim's brother speaks out after learning his the killer will appeal the death penalty

Only on WAAY31, a family opens up after finding out through our exclusive reporting on a special hearing for the man convicted in the murders of two family members.
Thomas Ferguson is one of five men convicted in the 1997 murders of a father and son in Colbert County.
Ferguson has been on death row at Holman prison since 1998, a sentence he has been trying to overturn for two decades.
He will have a hearing before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on June 23rd.
Prior to WAAY31's reporting, the family of the two victims, Joey and Harold Pugh, had no idea Ferguson would be appearing in court again.
Matt McWilliams looks at old pictures of him and his brother, Joey, and is instantly taken back to two decades earlier.
"I remember all of it," says Matt.
Memories flooding back from when he was only three-years-old.
"It's pretty rough on me just not having an older brother to grow up with," he says.
It has been 24 years since Matt's older brother, Joey, was killed at Cane Creek after coming back from a fishing trip with his father, Harold Pugh. Two decades later, Matt still can't come back to Cane Creek.
"I don't know, I just don't want to be where that happened, it just doesn't sit well with me," he says.
Joey was only eleven when Ferguson and four others killed him and his father. All so the five convicts could steal their truck for a getaway car after robbing a bank in Mississippi.
"[Ferguson] belongs on the death row," says Matt.
The jury voted 11-1 for life in prison, but the judge overrode that recommendation and sentenced Ferguson to death. He has been fighting to overturn that sentence ever since, never letting family members like Matt find closure.
"We shouldn't be doing this however many years later," says Matt.
Decades later, he continues the fight to keep his brother's killer locked up. It's something their mother, who passed away in 2010, would have wanted.
"I do it because she would want me to, and I want to make her proud. And something needs to be said, something needs to be done, and I'm here for it," says Matt.
He says he will be at Ferguson's hearing in Atlanta later this month. He expects his friends and family members to be there as well.
The Attorney General's office says they sent out a hearing notification to the family on April 1st, but as people move and update their address, those notifications can get lost as well. They encourage families of crime victims to notify the office if their contact information changes.