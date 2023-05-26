HCS Free Summer Meal Service Program

Kids in Madison County can get free meals this summer.
Huntsville City School System will start its summer food service program on June 5. It will operate Monday through Thursday each week.
The first half of the program will operate during summer learning activities from June 5 through June 29. The second half of the program will operate from July 3 through July 13.
SFSP will be closed for holidays on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, July 4.
The program will begin on June 5th. Children 18 and under only.
HCS Summer Learning Sites
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- AAA Elementary/Middle
- Dawson Elementary
- Highlands Elementary
- Lakewood Elementary
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
- McDonnell Elementary
- Chapman Elementary/Middle
- Ronald Mcnair Jr. High
- Sonnie Hereford Elementary
- Whitesburg Elementary/Middle
Community Center Sites
- Richard Showers Splash Pad | Serving 10:30AM – 12:00PM
- Brahan Spring Rec. Center | Serving 12:45pm – 1:45pm
- Calvary Hills | (TBA)