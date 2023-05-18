HCFC ready for home opener at Joe Davis Stadium

Huntsville City Football Club will hold its inaugural home match at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium when it hosts Eastern Conference leaders Crown Legacy FC at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, May 19. The match is the first of four-straight home games.
Come Friday, fans can expect to see many exciting new amenities at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The 6,000-seat venue features a team shop set up in the
Northwest Corner of the stadium, the Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden with acoustic performers, concession stands with all your stadium favorites, games, and a new turf field that will host Huntsville City Football Club, high school football, rugby,
lacrosse, and much more. The national anthem will be performed by Huntsville’s Americana singer Dawn Osborne, who will also perform at the beer garden when gates open
Huntsville City Football Club will honor community members and organizations making a difference in our city at every home match. Come Friday, Section 256, a special section in the stadium dedicated to celebrating our community, will host guests from Cavalry Boys and Girls Teen Center. Veteran Private First-Class Jason Guyton of the U.S. Army will be honored with the Landers McLarty Chevrolet Military Salute, while outgoing Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools Christie Finley will be honored as Hero of the Match.
Many special guests will also be in attendance for this week’s match, including lead executives from MLS NEXT Pro, Nashville Soccer Club and Huntsville City FC as well as members of the Wicks Family, who will perform the ceremonial coin toss ahead of kickoff.
Earlier today, Huntsville City FC Head Coach Jack Collison and midfielder Jony Bolaños previewed the match against Crown Legacy. Coach Collison talked about finally getting to play a home match, the lessons he has learned about his team, and how this team fits into MLS NEXT Pro.
Bolaños also discussed turning Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium into a fortress, as well as the confidence the team has in getting points from Crown Legacy for the second time this season.
Huntsville City FC (0W-4L-3D, 3SOW, 6 pts.), currently in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference, picked up two points in its last time out against Chicago Fire II. Midfielder Isaiah Johnston got Huntsville on the board from the spot right before halftime, but Chicago would equalize with a penalty of its own in the second half. After the match finished 1-1, Huntsville would pick up the extra point by winning the shootout 4-1, with a save from goalkeeper John Berner and the winning penalty from Johnston.