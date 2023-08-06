HCFC extends winning streak to 3 with 1-0 win against FC Cincinnati 2

Huntsville, AL (Aug. 6, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club extended its winning streak to three with a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati 2 at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, and its second clean sheet in a row. With the win, Huntsville City FC moved above the playoffs line, to seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Huntsville got the scoring started with less than 10 minutes left in the first half. In the 38th minute, Kemy Amiche’s pass from a throw-in found Nebiyou Perry, who finished off the chance for his third goal of the season.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison and goalkeeper Ben Martino spoke about the match, the team’s performance, the desire to finish off in the final third, and the job the defense did to secure a second-straight clean sheet.
Martino also talked about his development, how he stays mentally in check, and how he recovers in between matches going back and forth from Nashville Soccer Club to Huntsville.
Huntsville City FC will face a quick turnaround as they gear up to host Columbus Crew 2 at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Notes:
Huntsville City:
has scored in 16 of 20 matches this season
has scored in all but one game at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium
has won three-straight games for the second time this season
kept a clean sheet for the second match in a row
Kemy Amiche recorded his fifth assist of the season, tied for the team lead with Jony Bolaños and Ollie Wright
Isaiah Johnston served as team captain for the eighth time this season
Ben Martino kept his first clean sheet at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium; second clean sheet overall
Nebiyou Perry scored his third goal of the season
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (8W-8L-4D, 3SOW, 31 pts.) vs. FC Cincinnati 2 (5W-11L-4D, 2SOW, 21 pts.)
Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.
Final Score:
HCFC: 1
CIN2: 0
Scoring Summary:
HCFC: Nebiyou Perry (A: Kemy Amiche) 38’
Discipline:
CIN2: Salim Adams (caution) 26’
HCFC: Isaiah Johnston (caution) 83’
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Joey Skinner,
Fernando Ciceron, Sean Suber, Chris N’sa, Nebiyou Perry (Josh Drack 60’), Isaiah Johnston (C), Kemy Amiche (Perrin Barnes 89’), Joey DeZart, Azaad Liadi (Adem
Sipić 60’), Jony Bolaños (Ollie Wright 32’)
Substitutes: John Berner, Ahmed Longmire,
Cyrus Rad, Eli Wachs, Shaun Joash
CIN2 Starters: Paul Walters, Isaiah
Foster, Juan Machado (Philip Horton 46’), London Aghedo, Joseph Akpunonu, Kai Thomas (Haroun Conteh 76’), Malik Pinto, Salim Adams (Lucas Tamarez
84’), Jesus Castellano, Benjamin Stitz, Arquímides Ordóñez
Substitutes: Hunter Morse, Matt Schenfeld
Attendance: 4,172