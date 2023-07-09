HCFC Dominates Orlando City B in 6-2 Win

Huntsville, Ala. (July 9, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club extended its unbeaten
home streak to four with a 6-2 win against Orlando City B at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in a fixture that set up a club record for goals scored in one match.
The visitors got on the board two minutes into the match, but Huntsville responded just before the 20-minute mark on a corner kick that led to a series of passes before Nick Law’s cross found Chris N’sa, who headed in the chance for his second goal of the year.
The hosts would grab the lead when Isaiah Johnston scored from the spot in the 32nd minute following a penalty on Azaad Liadi. Johnston doubled the lead just three minutes later by finishing a pass from Kemy Amiche following a turnover.
Orlando went down a man early in the second half when Nabilai Absolom Kibunguchy received a second yellow card.
In the 51st minute, Josh Drack’s bicycle kicked a ball to Ollie Wright, who then found Azaad Liadi to fire the ball into the back of the net. Less than five minutes after that in the 55th minute, another Wright pass found Kemy Amiche, who beat the keeper one-on-one to score his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Orlando got one goal back in the 65th minute, but Joey Skinner gave Huntsville a sixth with a curling shot from outside the box in the 78th. The goal gave Amiche a hat trick of assists on the night.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison and midfielder Isaiah Johnston spoke to the media about the match, the team’s offensive performance, the ability to finish in front of the net, and building on the performance. Johnston also talked about his first career brace, the impact the midfield had on the game, and how the team can develop on this from training.
Huntsville City FC will return to action next week at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 16 against Toronto FC II at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.