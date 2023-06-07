Hazy skies, heat wave, humidity, and storms on the way...oh my!

Wednesday is the last day in our current heat wave, high temperatures across the Valley will sit in the low 90s today, making this heat wave, day 6. Dew points today are some of the highest we have seen in quite some time, meaning we are feeling stickier and muggier today. A spotty shower or two is possible around dinnertime but most of us will remain completely dry throughout the day today.
Does it seem a bit hazy outside today? Well that's because it certainly is. A major and rare fire in southern Canada is sending loads of smoke into the air and thanks to a perfectly positions jet stream, that smoke is being ushered all the way to us, here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. This poses a risk for those with asthma and other breathing conditions but many of us will be unaffected. One thing to note- this level of smoke in the air will produce beautiful and vibrant sunsets and sunrises, so if it is safe for you to be outside, the viewing at dusk and dawn will be lovely.
A cold front will move through overnight tonight, not only snapping our heat wave streak but also bringing storms in time for the Thursday morning commute. Don't leave home tomorrow without an umbrella in tow because scattered storms will be moving across the region throughout the morning and afternoon. Thursday's high temperatures will sit in the mid-80s.
Friday and Saturday will be exceptional weather days with highs in the mid and upper 80s, respectively, with plenty of sunshine overhead. Another cold front moves through Sunday morning bringing scattered storms throughout the day. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will be the better day to be outdoors.
The next work-week starts off with morning rain both Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Spotty evening showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.