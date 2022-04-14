 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hazel Green's Ti Scruggs signs with Columbia State

  • Updated
  • 0
Ti Scruggs

Hazel Green's Ti Scruggs signs with Columbia State. 

Hazel Green’s Ti’Avian Scruggs is continuing his academic and athletic career with the Columbia State Chargers.

Scruggs, a four-year varsity athlete with the Trojans, put pen to paper on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s everything,” Scruggs said. “I’ve been waiting on this moment a long time and just to be able to get it done feels great.”

After a career that saw him score over 1,000 points and haul in 500 rebounds, Scruggs it was an easy decision to sign with the Chargers.

“He invested most of his time in me,” Scruggs said of Chargers’ head coach Winston Neal. “He always texted me before every game. He showed me the game plan of how they work, how he’s gonna get me to the next level, D-I level, and I just believe in him because he believed in me.”

