Hazel Green's Ti Scruggs signs with Columbia State. 

Hazel Green’s Ti’Avian Scruggs is continuing his academic and athletic career with the Columbia State Chargers.
Scruggs, a four-year varsity athlete with the Trojans, put pen to paper on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s everything,” Scruggs said. “I’ve been waiting on this moment a long time and just to be able to get it done feels great.”
After a career that saw him score over 1,000 points and haul in 500 rebounds, Scruggs it was an easy decision to sign with the Chargers.
“He invested most of his time in me,” Scruggs said of Chargers’ head coach Winston Neal. “He always texted me before every game. He showed me the game plan of how they work, how he’s gonna get me to the next level, D-I level, and I just believe in him because he believed in me.”