Hazel Green's Anthony Harbin signs to play quarterback at Delta State

Hazel Green High School on Wednesday hosted a signing day for one of its most talented athletes.
Anthony Harbin signed his national letter of intent to play quarterback for the Delta State Statesmen.
Harbin was a star player for both the Hazel Green football and basketball team this past year and said that he was recruited to play at many schools, including Yale and Alabama A&M.
"Quarterback makes recruiting a little more difficult, but just going down there and talking about the kind of offense they run there. I talked to the offensive coordinator and Coach Hastings, too, and I watched them play West Alabama, and I like the way they move it around," Harbin said. "They got the spread offense look, and they like to throw the ball around a lot, and that fits me perfectly."