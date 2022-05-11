 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hazel Green's Anthony Harbin signs to play quarterback at Delta State

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony Harbin

Hazel Green High School on Wednesday hosted a signing day for one of its most talented athletes. 

Anthony Harbin signed his national letter of intent to play quarterback for the Delta State Statesmen. 

Harbin was a star player for both the Hazel Green football and basketball team this past year and said that he was recruited to play at many schools, including Yale and Alabama A&M. 

"Quarterback makes recruiting a little more difficult, but just going down there and talking about the kind of offense they run there. I talked to the offensive coordinator and Coach Hastings, too, and I watched them play West Alabama, and I like the way they move it around," Harbin said. "They got the spread offense look, and they like to throw the ball around a lot, and that fits me perfectly."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you