Hazel Green woman hit by stray bullet awarded $1.4M in negligence lawsuit

A Madison County Jury returned a verdict in the amount of $1.4 million dollars to a woman who was suing for negligence.
The woman, who doesn't want to be identified, was shot by a stray bullet in 2018 while on a private property in Hazel Green.
The 5-day trial concluded on Friday.
The woman is being represented by Attorney Barnes Heyward with the Hornsby, Watson, Hornsby & Heyward Law Firm.
Heyward says although his client has recovered well, she will live with neuropathic pain for the rest of her life.
It was Easter Sunday, outside the home on Elkwood Section Road, where the woman was shot.
The bullet hit her left leg as she stood next to her two children.
Thankfully, they were not hurt.
Court records show four people were sued for negligence.
They were on a neighboring property when the shooting occurred.
"They were shooting two rifles," Attorney Barnes Heyward said. "They were shooting an AR-15 and then they were shooting an MP5-style 22 long rifle. They were shooting at a cardboard box without an adequate backstop. They admitted to the sheriff's deputy who investigated the scene that evening to drinking beer and shooting guns and also to shooting in my clients' direction."
A jury of 12 people deliberated for less than three hours, Heyward says.
They returned the $1.4 million dollar verdict on Friday.
"We want to be clear, gun ownership is a right that everyone here enjoys and we are all for that," Heyward said. "The concern is when people start to forget basic gun safety rules and it gets careless and what happens is people like our client end up in harm's way."
WAAY 31 reached out to all of the other attorneys involved in the case, but so far we have only heard back from one who didn't want to comment.
He says his policy is to "refrain from commenting on pending litigation."