Hazel Green woman hit by stray bullet awarded $1.4 million in negligence lawsuit

A Madison County jury agreed to award a woman $1.4 million in a negligence lawsuit.
The woman, who doesn't want to be identified, was shot by a stray bullet in 2018 while on a private property in Hazel Green.
The five-day trial concluded Friday.
The woman is being represented by attorney Barnes Heyward with the Hornsby, Watson, Hornsby & Heyward Law Firm. Heyward said although his client recovered well, she will live with neuropathic pain for the rest of her life.
It was Easter Sunday, outside the home on Elkwood Section Road, when the woman was shot. The bullet hit her left leg as she stood next to her two children.
Thankfully, they were not hurt.
Court records show four people were sued for negligence. They had been on a neighboring property when the shooting occurred.
"They were shooting an AR-15 and then they were shooting an MP5-style .22 long rifle," Heyward said. "They were shooting at a cardboard box without an adequate backstop. They admitted to the sheriff's deputy who investigated the scene that evening to drinking beer and shooting guns, and also to shooting in my clients' direction."
A jury of 12 people deliberated for less than three hours, Heyward said. They returned the $1.4-million verdict Friday.
"We want to be clear: Gun ownership is a right that everyone here enjoys, and we are all for that," Heyward said. "The concern is when people start to forget basic gun safety rules and it gets careless, and what happens is people like our client end up in harm's way."
WAAY 31 reached out to the other attorneys involved in the case, but so far, we have only heard back from one, who didn't want to comment.
He said his policy is to "refrain from commenting on pending litigation."