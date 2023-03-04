Hazel Green wins 6th state title in a row

BIRMINGHAM – No AHSAA basketball program – boys or girls – had ever won six straight state championships.
Until Hazel Green High School did it Saturday.
The Trojans (36-1), coached by Tim Miller, beat Huffman 53-40 to win the Class 6A championship at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena, accomplishing a feat that was 1,827 days in the making.
“You don’t want to be break the streak and you just want to keep it going,” Hazel Green junior Sydney Steward said. “It’s just crazy to think about.”
Miller has now coached 10 girls’ basketball state championships as a head coach, starting with leading Jeff Davis to the 6A title in 2006, followed by winning 6A titles at Bob Jones in 2008, 2009 and 2011. He’s now led Hazel Green to six straight. The 10 championships is most for any girls’ basketball coach in the AHSAA – and ties with Miller with Jack Doss, who has coached 10 state titles in boys’ basketball.
Leah Brooks led Hazel Green Saturday with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Amiyah Redus added 16 points. Steward added nine points, three assists and two steals.
Huffman (29-5), coached by Lin Slater, fell one win shy of claiming its first girls basketball state championship.
Hazel Green won the 2023 title with the same basic formula of Miller’s other nine – frustrate the opponent with suffocating defense and play efficiently on offense. Nothing fancy, just effective.
Huffman shot just 28 percent in the championship game, finishing 13-for-46 after making only 1-of-9 in the first quarter. The Vikings also made only 1-of-16 from 3-point range. Hazel Green jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the game’s first two minutes.
“I think the issue was our inability to score,” Slater said. “We struggled offensively. They’re a good defensive team, but I wouldn’t contribute it (all) to them.”
Hazel Green earned its sixth straight title despite battling a rash of midseason injuries. Nyla Collier suffered a torn ACL in early January and opted to postpone surgery until after the season. She scored three points in Saturday’s victory but played just 10 minutes after aggravating her injury.
Zyriah Price, another starter, also suffered a season-ending knee injury during the season.
The Trojans suffered their lone loss to Hoover not long after the two players were injured.
Hazel Green rallied after the loss, which snapped the Trojans’ AHSAA-record 87-game win streak, and kept its state championship streak alive.
“Winning championships, this never gets old,” Miller said.
Jamiria Jones and Tamiria Jones led Huffman with 12 points apiece, and Tanyah Lockhart had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Brooks was named tournament MVP, while Redus and Steward were also named to the All-Tournament Team with Huffman’s Tamiria Jones and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa’s Blakeley Nixon.
