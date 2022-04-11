Hazel Green star basketball player signs with Wallace State

Hazel Green High School Basketball player Jaylen Curry signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Wallace State.
The forward helped lead the Trojans to a 6A Sweet Sixteen appearance this year at the North Region Basketball Tournament.
Jaylen accepted an athletic scholarship to play with the Lions. "You have to work every day, you can't take any days off, you got to work hard everyday. Out work everybody focus on your self too, you don't need to be selfish. Just keep working hard everyday." Jaylen said of how we got to where he is today.