Hazel Green sets AHSAA record with 87 straight wins

The Hazel Green Trojans now own the longest winning streak in the history of Alabama high school basketball.
With their 76-7 win over Riverdale (TN), the Trojans picked up their 87th consecutive victory, surpassing the mark previously set by Lauderdale County (86).
“The streak is great. It’s something that’s great for our program and Hazel Green itself,” head coach Tim Miller said. “It makes you think, ‘Okay, did that just really happen over the last three years?’ I guess it did.”
"You know, streaks are great but championships mean a little bit more."— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) January 28, 2023
After securing the state record with their 87th consecutive win, Hazel Green (@HGHSGirlsBBall) head coach Tim Miller spoke about how the team's real goal is to capture their sixth straight state title: pic.twitter.com/DXKq1TS44a
The Hazel Green program has experienced an unreal level of success under Miller. The team has won a state title in each of the last five seasons and is making a case for their sixth this year -- which would be another AHSAA record.
“We’ve got a good culture going here. Parents allow me to coach,” Miller explained. “When the parents allow me to do that, we can be successful.”
Crimson Tide commit Leah Brooks was with the Trojans when the streak started and can’t believe how long it’s lasted.
“It really is crazy, because I remember in my freshman year we lost to Ensworth and I remember that game and I was just like, ‘It’s just a loss,’” Brooks said. “I’ve never been in a winning community, for real. And it’s just really crazy that we haven’t lost since.”
Crimson Tide commit Leah Brooks (@LeahBrooks2005) has been with the Trojans for the entirety of the 87-game streak and remembers the last time they lost. pic.twitter.com/pJCY4SICEG— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) January 28, 2023
As impressive as the streak is, the only thing on the team’s mind is winning the state title again.
“You know, streaks are great but championships mean a little bit more,” Miller said. “Championships somebody can’t take away from you, whereas a streak, somebody might break that at some point. Championships -- we’re all about trying to win the last game of the season.”