Hazel Green restaurant: Alarm scares possible burglar so much he forgot to take his phone

A Hazel Green restaurant says an alarm scared a possible burglar so much that he damaged and door and left his phone behind.
It all happened Tuesday night at 2 Chicks Café and Food Truck, 14056 Highway 231-431 N, Hazel Green.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, a man was using one of their outdoor plugs to charge his phone.
"When you decided to try and break into the building you set the alarm off. When you ran away you left your phone plugged in. Thank you for leaving your initials on your charger as well,” according to the post.
The post says the abandoned phone is now in the possession of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
“Oh and by the way you owe us for a door,” the post says.
Restaurant owner Robbie Norman told WAAY 31 that a man called Wednesday morning claiming "his son" left his phone there. She told him where he could now pick up that phone.
And she also gave the phone number that came up on Caller ID to her sheriff's office investigator.
