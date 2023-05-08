Hazel Green resident pleads for water department to fix the hole it dug in his front yard

A Hazel Green veteran is looking for answers after he says the water department dug a hole in his front yard and left it there for nearly four months.
Robert Clifton says the damage done to his yard has taken a severe toll on his mental health.
Clifton has lived in his Hazel Green home for three years. He says the Madison County Water Department dug a hole in his yard Jan. 26, and he has yet to hear when they will fix it.
“Man, I got depression. (Yard work) is the only thing that gets my depression away," said Clifton.
Clifton says he's always gone above and beyond in his landscaping.
"I worked hard for this," he said.
It’s a duty he’s embraced since his younger years.
"When I was a kid, my yard was the only thing that I could make nice and let my friends go by and think we have something cause I grew up so poor," explained Clifton.
He says when the water department dug up his yard, they came unannounced.
"So I come out here, they’ve already plastered it down, stuck it in and knocked a couple holes in there," said Clifton.
"I asked him what are you doing - there were like four cars out here. They said, 'Well, we've got to get a waterline here to go across there.'
"I said I understand that, could you at least come and knock on my door?"
The Madison County Water Department. provided WAAY 31 with a statement on the matter saying: "The sidewalk and yard at the referenced address was disturbed to install a water service line from the main to the home across the street. The concrete contractor completed the sidewalk repair in March and the landscaping is scheduled to be complete within a week (depending upon weather)."
Clifton said that sidewalk repair happened in late April, not March. WAAY 31 reached back out to the water department for answers, but we haven't heard anything beyond the statement.
Ultimately, Clifton says he’s a man who just wants his yard fixed so he can get back to doing what he loves.