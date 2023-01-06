Hazel Green neighborhood stunned by altercation with deputies that left a man dead

A Hazel Green family and neighborhood is stunned beyond words after a late night altercation Thursday night involving sheriff's deputies left 50-year-old Ray King dead.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. due to a call of a domestic disturbance.
Once deputies arrived to the scene, they say were confronted by King, who the sheriff's office says was armed with a gun.
Members of King's family, who said they were not ready to speak yet on-camera to WAAY 31, said King was not armed.
The two sides would have an altercation that ended up with King dead.
Roy Thompson, who lives across the street from where the situation happened, said he was in his bed when he was suddenly startled by a loud noise.
"Right at 11 or something, I heard something that goes bam, bam, bam," said Thompson. "You know, I thought it was firecrackers going off."
Thompson said the neighborhood is not used to any type of violence and that the neighborhood is almost like a family.
"We know everybody and everybody knows everybody," said Thompson. "It's a good neighborhood, it's a really good neighborhood and some things just happen."
Thompson, who has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years, said losing King's presence in the neighborhood is going to be a hard pill to swallow.
"Ray was a real good guy [and he] would do anything in the world for you," said Thompson. "He was good dad and he was just a likeable person."
As a result of the death, the Madison County Sherriff's Office (MCSO) said they have placed both deputies involved on administrative leave, pending the results of an investigation.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said they will be starting an investigation to determine exactly what happened.