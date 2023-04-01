Hazel Green mother of two loses home due to tornado, while daughter fights Leukemia

A single mother's household is in shambles after an EF-3 tornado raced through the Alabama-Tennessee border line early Saturday morning.
The damage left behind at a home along Mulberry Lane in Hazel Green led to a whirlwind of emotions for Gidget Mullins.
"Scared, nervous, I mean it's kinda un-explainable," said Mullins.
Picking up the pieces is another hurdle thrown towards her family, as her youngest daughter, Willow, is going through something no child should have to.
"Willow was diagnosed with two years ago with Leukemia," said Mullins. "She goes to St. Jude's and she also takes treatments at home."
Going through the damage was not an easy task for Mullins, but she said the Hazel Green community has lent their hand.
"We've had people reach out that don't even know us, reaching out to help us," said Mullins. "We are so thankful for everyone that has come to us."
Mullins said she knows what lies ahead might be difficult, but she said she knows her family will get through it.
"God's got us, we are going to rebuild it even better," said Mullins. "We're not going to let it stop us."
Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with all needs.
You can donate here.