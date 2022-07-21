 Skip to main content
Hazel Green man charged with stealing catalytic converters from Limestone County business

A Hazel Green man faces multiple theft-related charges after he allegedly broke into a business property and cut the catalytic converters off three of its work trucks.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to the business Monday in the 25000 block of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, where it was discovered the locked gates to the property had been cut.

The investigation further showed four work trucks had been broken into, with three of the four trucks now missing a catalytic converter. A tool box was also taken from a truck and filled with tools from the business, the sheriff's office said.

Camera footage showed the theft happened Saturday and involved a person driving a Chevrolet Tahoe. That person was later identified by investigators as Christopher Shane Butler, 29. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office helped Limestone County investigators locate Butler and his Tahoe in New Market. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Butler was found with fentanyl in his possession, some of the stolen property and a loaded 9 mm handgun. 

He is now charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree theft, four counts of unlawful breaking and entering, and 10 counts of possession of burglar's tools.

He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $40,750 bond and will likely face additional charges in Madison County.

