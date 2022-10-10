Hazel Green man arrested after Owens Cross Roads Police K-9 alerts to drugs during traffic stop

A Hazel Green man remained in the Madison County Jail on Monday afternoon after police say he was caught driving without proper documentation and with what appeared to be methamphetamine inside his vehicle.
The vehicle was first spotted about 1 a.m. Sunday in Owens Cross Roads without a tag. OCR Police Department said an officer pulled the vehicle over and found the driver, 39-year-old Ken Wilkerson, did not have registration or insurance for the vehicle.
He also didn't have a license, police said, and there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Wilkerson denied having illegal items in the vehicle even after being informed K-9 Officer Raven would be deployed for a search, police said. Raven indicated drugs in the car, which police found to be "4 grams of what was believed to be methamphetamine."
Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle.
Wilkerson is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to the outstanding warrant. Multiple traffic citations are also expected, police said.