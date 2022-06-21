Hazel Green hosts summer basketball tournament

Fourteen schools from around North Alabama traveled to Hazel Green High School today for a summer basketball tournament.
It's the first such event that the Trojans have hosted under head coach Jeremy Crutcher.
Schools that were in attendance included: Hazel Green, Mae Jemison, Decatur, Haleyville, Oxford, Bob Jones, Huffman, Franklin Co.(TN), Riverside Christian, Austin, Westminster, Columbia, Woodlawn and Fairfield.
Head Coach Jeremy Crutcher explained during that coaches around the area are doing everything they can to get their players experience. "Coaches are really putting a lot of effort and energy into basketball and everyone is developing relationships and everybody is providing opportunities to play and develop and get better and so that's all this is, this summer. We wanted to get as many teams as we could, getting teams that play one another, that typically wouldn't. To get them great opportunities and experience."