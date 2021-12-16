Hazel Green High students pack the halls with Christmas spirit, purchase gifts for those in need

Students at Hazel Green High School decorated the hallways with dozens of Christmas trees, forming a tinsel trail and collecting money to make sure there are Christmas gifts under the tree for those in need this holiday.
The brand new tradition at the school is a way for student clubs and sports teams to pool their resources to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for six people in the community who need a little help.
“Our service project is to create this tinsel trail for everyone to see the holiday impact," student Riley Hayes said.
In order to have a tree along the trail, each group paid $20, and with that money in hand, the student elf’s headed out to purchase all of the items on the list.
“Dishes, pajamas, body washes, perfume and we also got a skateboard and headphones," student Paige Jordan explained.
The students who organized the tinsel trail hope that next year's trail is even bigger and they can help even more families.