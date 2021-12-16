You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hazel Green High students pack the halls with Christmas spirit, purchase gifts for those in need

  • Updated
  • 0
Students at Hazel Green High School decorated the hallways with dozens of Christmas trees, forming a tinsel trail and collecting money to make sure there are Christmas gifts under the tree for those in need this holiday.
 
The brand new tradition at the school is a way for student clubs and sports teams to pool their resources to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for six people in the community who need a little help.
 
“Our service project is to create this tinsel trail for everyone to see the holiday impact," student Riley Hayes said.
 
In order to have a tree along the trail, each group paid $20, and with that money in hand, the student elf’s headed out to purchase all of the items on the list.
Hazel Green HS Christmas trees

Hazel Green High School's tinsel trail fundraiser is making Christmas bright for six different people this year.
“Dishes, pajamas, body washes, perfume and we also got a skateboard and headphones," student Paige Jordan explained.
 
The students who organized the tinsel trail hope that next year's trail is even bigger and they can help even more families.
 
 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you