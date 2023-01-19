Hazel Green family found dead in Alabama, Tennessee homes in apparent murder-suicide

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: A home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the address in Hazel Green. When they arrived, they found a woman identified as 43-year-old Jennifer LePore dead inside the residence.
It's not clear how or when she died at this time, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said Thursday.
Investigators determined her husband might be in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Police Department said its officers responded to a home Thursday morning at the request of the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The officers were speaking with the home's tenants outside when they heard several gunshots inside.
Upon entering, police found three people dead of an apparent murder-suicide. Murfreesboro Police Department said 46-year-old Jamie LePore shot and killed the couple's two children, 9-year-old Jesse LePore and 11-year-old Sean LePore, before killing himself.
Turner said the two law enforcement agencies are now working together to investigate the four deaths.
"It is truly a tragic situation to lose an entire family, especially in this manner," Turner said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims."
Jennifer LePore's sister, Sarah Ghea, released a statement to WAAY 31 on Thursday afternoon.
"My sister Jennifer and my nephews Jesse and Sean were the most loving people I know," she wrote. "The boys loved their racing. I just can't believe this is all happening. I love them and will miss them forever."
Jennifer LePore became an employee of the Madison County School System in August 2022. She was a Special Education aide at Hazel Green Elementary School. Jesse and Sean LePore attended schools in the Hazel Green area.
Superintendent Ken Kubik released a statement in response to her death, which reads in part:
“The Madison County School System is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of an employee and her two children. MCSS is a tight-knit family, and this event hits us hard. We offer our prayers and condolences to the surviving family members, students, and staff members who this family has touched.”
Kubik said the system will provide grief support at schools impacted by the deaths.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.