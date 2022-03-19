 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in
the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead
to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Havoc win 9th straight in front of sold-out crowd

  • Updated
  • 0
Havoc win 9th straight

Huntsville Havoc win 9th straight. 

In front of a sold-out crowd, the Havoc would look to sweep the weekend series against the Peoria Rivermen.

Mathieu Newcomb would make the Von Braun Center come alive when he opened the scoring early in the first. Jacob Barber would help keep the energy levels high with a shorthanded breakaway goal. The excitement would end the first seeing the Havoc with a 2-0 lead.

Newcomb would continue his night with his second goal of the game after a gaff from Peoria's goaltender.

The second period would come to an end with a bit of fisticuffs.

Starting the third would see the Rivermen finally get one past Vorva as they cut the lead to 3-1. Peoria would make a valiant effort and score to make it 3-2 with only 10 seconds left.

Huntsville would hold on and win their ninth straight.

Recommended for you