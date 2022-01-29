Havoc tame Dawgs in front of sold out crowd

After falling to Evansville the night before, the Havoc would come back to the Von Braun Center to a sold out crowd.
Fan-favorite Nolan Kaiser would make his return known as he opened the scoring with a heavy slapshot from the point to give the Havoc a 1-0 lead. The scoring would go back and fourth as both the Rail Yard Dawgs and Havoc would score two and end the period tied.
The second period would see Kyle Clarke score his first professional goal and give the Havoc a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.
Roanoke would tied the game early in the third period but captain Tyler Piacentini would separate the Havoc and score the game winning goal. Rob Darrar would score on the empty net to seal the deal for the Havoc!