Havoc set to play Bulls in SPHL semi-final

The I-65 corridor will be represented in this year's SPHL President's Cup finals.
The Huntsville Havoc and Birmingham Bulls are set to meet in the best-of-three SPHL semi-finals this week.
Huntsville swept the Knoxville Ice Bears last week to clinch their spot among the league's final four, while Birmingham advanced after defeating Fayetteville in a winner-take-all game Sunday night.
The #BattleForBama will decide who plays for the President's Cup.— Huntsville Havoc (@HuntsvilleHavoc) April 17, 2023
Be there Saturday for Game 2 of the SPHL Semi-Finals against the Bulls ⬇️
The first game of the series will be in Birmingham on Friday, with the second at the VBC in Huntsville. If necessary, the third game would be back in the Magic City on Sunday.
The winner of this series will play the winner of the Peoria-Roanoke series for the President's Cup.
The schedule for the second round, best-of-three series in the 2023 President’s Cup Playoffs is as follows:
#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #4 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Game 1 – Wednesday, April 19 at Roanoke – 7:05 pm
Game 2 – Friday, April 21 at Peoria – 7:15 pm
Game 3 – Sunday, April 23 at Peoria – 4:15 pm (if necessary)
#2 Birmingham Bulls vs. #3 Huntsville Havoc
Game 1 – Friday, April 21 at Birmingham – 7:00 pm
Game 2 – Saturday, April 22 at Huntsville – 7:00 pm
Game 3 – Sunday, April 23 at Birmingham – 6:00 pm (if necessary)