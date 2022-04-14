 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Havoc Secure First Playoff Win of The Year

  • 0
Havoc Win

After an early Thunderbolts goal, the Havoc would fall behind in the first period 1-0.

However, Nolan Kaiser would immediately make an impact with a slapshot goal from the blueline and tie the game at 2.

Heading into the third period tied at 1, the Havoc would look to bounce back. Even though the Thunderbolts would score early in the third, the Havoc would score four unanswered goals and take a commanding lead.

With goals from Jacob Barber, Nate Pionk, and Bauer Neudecker the Havoc would end up winning 5-3 and can eliminate the Thunderbolts this Saturday in Evansville.

