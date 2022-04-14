 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Havoc secure 1st playoff win of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Havoc Win

After an early Thunderbolts goal, the Havoc would fall behind in the first period 1-0.

However, Nolan Kaiser would immediately make an impact with a slapshot goal from the blueline and tie the game at 2.

Heading into the third period tied at 1, the Havoc would look to bounce back. Even though the Thunderbolts would score early in the third, the Havoc would score four unanswered goals and take a commanding lead.

With goals from Jacob Barber, Nate Pionk, and Bauer Neudecker the Havoc would end up winning 5-3 and can eliminate the Thunderbolts this Saturday in Evansville.

Recommended for you