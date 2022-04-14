Havoc secure 1st playoff win of the year

After an early Thunderbolts goal, the Havoc would fall behind in the first period 1-0.
However, Nolan Kaiser would immediately make an impact with a slapshot goal from the blueline and tie the game at 2.
Heading into the third period tied at 1, the Havoc would look to bounce back. Even though the Thunderbolts would score early in the third, the Havoc would score four unanswered goals and take a commanding lead.
With goals from Jacob Barber, Nate Pionk, and Bauer Neudecker the Havoc would end up winning 5-3 and can eliminate the Thunderbolts this Saturday in Evansville.