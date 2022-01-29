Havoc finding ways to stay competitive despite roster shakeups

From the outside looking in, it would seem like the Huntsville Havoc’s season has been smooth sailing since day one. The team set franchise and league records getting off to a 12-0 start. Now with 25 wins and just a point out of first place, head coach Glenn Detulleo said their spot in standings doesn’t tell the full story.
“If you look closely at our roster, we’ve had quite a bit of changes and we’ve had new guys have to come in, we’ve had different guys have to step up .. and they’re finding ways to win," he said. “I think there’s probably been a lot more adversity than people realize. It hasn’t really been easy for us but credit to the guys. It doesn’t really matter who comes in, next man up.”
With countless roster moves made this early in the season, Detulleo and the rest of the Havoc have relied on the leadership of the team’s veterans to help build the chemistry both on and off the ice.
“We’ve got a really, really special leadership group that have been here for a while, have won a lot of hockey games, know what the culture is and they really take a stress off the coaching staff when the new guys come in,” he explained. “Everybody has gone out of the way to make sure they feel comfortable and if they’re comfortable off the ice, generally speaking, they’ll perform on the ice.”
Huntsville has definitely been active on the ice, with four skaters among the league’s top ten point-getters -- including Sy Nutkevitch, who holds a share of the top spot with 46 points.
Detulleo says the second-place squad isn’t looking at the numbers right now, their focus is on getting to the playoffs and fighting for another championship.
“Ultimately, the puck drops and there’s just a compete factor and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win hockey games. And a lot of those intangibles don’t show up on the stat sheet, whether you’re willing to block a shot or take a hit or whatever it is, we have guys that just come in and feel like if the team’s winning they gotta make sure the team continues to win and they’re gonna do whatever it takes for the team to win.”