 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone, Madison
and Jackson Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and
Franklin TN Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Havoc eliminated, Detulleo retires after 5-2 loss to Bulls

  • Updated
  • 0
Glenn Detulleo with the Havoc

Glenn Detulleo talks to his team during the third period of Sunday's 5-2 loss to Birmingham. 

The Huntsville Havoc suffered two major losses Sunday night as the team fell to the Birmingham Bulls, 5-2, in the second round of the SPHL Playoffs. 

The obvious loss is the one that ended their season, but it also marks the end of the Glenn Detulleo era.

Huntsville's longtime head coach announced his plans to retire before the start of the season and Sunday's loss was the final chapter in his storied career with the team. 

After going down 0-2 early in the second period of the winner-take-all Game 3, the Havoc rallied to tie the game at 2-2 with goals from Austin Martinsen and Kyle Clarke. But Birmingham would add three in the third, two with an empty net, as they advanced to the President's Cup Finals. 

After the loss, Detulleo said he wasn't thinking about the end of his coaching days, he just wanted to cheer his guys up.

"I could tell they were pretty heartbroken and pretty crushed and I think in that moment I was really just thinking, like, is there anything I can say to maybe make them feel a little bit better," he said. "Really just feel terrible for the players." 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you