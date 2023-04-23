Havoc eliminated, Detulleo retires after 5-2 loss to Bulls

The Huntsville Havoc suffered two major losses Sunday night as the team fell to the Birmingham Bulls, 5-2, in the second round of the SPHL Playoffs.
The obvious loss is the one that ended their season, but it also marks the end of the Glenn Detulleo era.
Huntsville's longtime head coach announced his plans to retire before the start of the season and Sunday's loss was the final chapter in his storied career with the team.
After going down 0-2 early in the second period of the winner-take-all Game 3, the Havoc rallied to tie the game at 2-2 with goals from Austin Martinsen and Kyle Clarke. But Birmingham would add three in the third, two with an empty net, as they advanced to the President's Cup Finals.
After the loss, Detulleo said he wasn't thinking about the end of his coaching days, he just wanted to cheer his guys up.
"I could tell they were pretty heartbroken and pretty crushed and I think in that moment I was really just thinking, like, is there anything I can say to maybe make them feel a little bit better," he said. "Really just feel terrible for the players."