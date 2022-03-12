Havoc crush Bobcats 8-1, pick up record-breaking 37th win

HUNTSVILLE, AL - With the Trash Pandas in the building and on their jerseys, the Havoc would look to hit a home run over Vermilion. As the last matchups against Vermilion, the goals would come early. Nolan Kaiser would blow one by goaltender Chase Perry as Ashton Anderson and Mathieu Newcomb would stack a 3-0 lead heading into the second.
Throughout the second, the Havoc would continue to pepper the Bobcats but the Bobcats would end up getting one past Vorva. Sy Nutkevitch would answer quickly making sure the Havoc kept their 3 goal lead into the second period.
In the final frame, Bauer Neudecker would use his speed to break by two Bobcats and score a beautiful breakaway goal to cement the lead. The onslaught would continue as Nate Pionk would steal the puck from the Bobcats for a breakaway and tuck the sixth goal of the game. Nolan Kaiser would then score directly off the faceoff for his second goal of the game. Kyle Clarke would seal the deal with the eighth goal of the game.