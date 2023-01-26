Havoc back on track after rough patch in December

Coming off the best season in franchise history, expectations were high for the Huntsville Havoc.
The team started strong, winning their first three games, but they hit a rough patch in December — losing four of five games between Dec. 9 and 23.
“You look at the beginning of the year, I mean, I would say our veteran guys weren’t maybe as productive early on,” head coach Glenn Detulleo said. “But, you know, I think this is where experience comes in.”
Things have turned a corner in the last month, with the Havoc winning seven of their last 10 contests — highlighted by a four-game winning streak — to put them just two points out of first place.
Center Rob Darrar has been a big part of the team’s charge to the top. In his fifth year with Huntsville, Darrar is currently fourth in the league with 39 points and leads the Havoc with 16 goals.
“We’re getting buy-in from everyone,” Darrar said of the team’s hot stretch. “It’s been a real team effort, and that’s what’s good to see. Everyone’s contributing.”
One such contributor is goalie Nick Latinovich. With Hunter Vorva spending time in the ECHL and Mike Robinson recovering from an injury, the first-year pro was thrown right to the wolves, starting more games than any tender in the league and responding with the third-highest save percentage.
“(It) definitely was a rollercoaster of emotions early," Latinovich said. "I didn’t know what to expect. But it’s been awesome, honestly. ... Getting thrown in the fire (was) kind of a good thing. You don’t get to overthink it; you’ve just got to go out there and play and have fun.”
“Every time he gets in net, he’s given us a chance to win, and there’s been a few games we’ve probably been outplayed, and because we’ve had such good goaltending, we’ve been able to get some points out of it,” Detulleo said of his goalie. “So, credit to him. He’s been really good for us.”
Players and coaches agree: There’s a new level of confidence in the locker room right now, and it only continues to grow.
“It’s like anything, it just kind of snowballs and it kind of picks up some steam, and I think you start games just thinking and believing you’re gonna win before the puck even drops,” Detulleo said. “And I think that’s kinda where we feel like we’re at right now.”