Have you seen them? 2 boys missing from Fort Payne

  • Updated
  • 0
Two boys are missing from Fort Payne. 

Brandon Boyd and James Boyd have been missing since Monday, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.  

Police say Brandon and James were dropped off at the Fort Payne Municipal Pool by their grandmother about 10:45 a.m. Monday. When she returned at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, they were no longer there.

Since that time, police say information has been received that the boys may have been near downtown Rainsville or in Collinsville around Cook's Barbershop.

Police ask anyone that has any information regarding the whereabouts of these children to please call the Fort Payne Police Department at 256-845-1414.

