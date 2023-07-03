Have you seen him? Missing man last seen on County Road 5 in Lauderdale County

A man has been missing since Sunday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
William Chapin was last seen walking south on County Road 5 in Lauderdale County, north of the Natchez Trace Parkway.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them in the search.
Chapin was wearing blue jeans, a green shirt, and green hat, according to the sheriff’s office.
If you have had any contact with Chapin or know his whereabouts, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757 or call 911.