Have you seen him? Missing man last seen in Russellville

  • Updated
  • 0
Joshua Locke Tillery has been missing since Saturday. 

The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Tillery, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Tillery is a 28-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, says ALEA.

Tillery was last seen on Saturday about 5 p.m. He was wearing light blue shorts and a white Alabama shirt in the area of Highway 75 and Pilgrims Pride in Russellville, Alabama.

Tillery is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. 

ALEA asks that you contact the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230 or call 911 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.

