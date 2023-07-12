Have you seen him? Missing man last reported heading to Decatur for work

David Lance Throneberry Jr. has been missing since Monday night.
According to the Winchester Police Department, the 51-year-old was reported to have headed to work in Decatur Monday night and was last spoken with about 10:43 p.m.
Police say Throneberry left Winchester, Tennessee, in his blue 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and has not been seen since.
Throneberry is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brownish gray hair and blue eyes.
If you see Throneberry or have any information, please contact Detective Ryan Fuller with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crime Stoppers at 931-962-4636.