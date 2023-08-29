 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Have you seen her? Missing woman last seen in Florence

  • Updated
  • 0
Deborah Lee Abernathy

Deborah Lee Abernathy

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Deborah Lee Abernathy.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Abernathy is a 56-year-old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

ALEA says she was last seen on Thursday in Florence. She was wearing an orange floral dress and may be traveling in a white 2012 Buick Enclave bearing Alabama plate 41A03M0.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Abernathy, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757 or call 911.

Download PDF Deborah Lee Abernathy

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you