Have you seen her? Missing 14-year-old last seen in Prattville

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Klarissa King.
Klarissa King is a 14-year-old white female, with brown hair and blond tips, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says she was last seen on Monday about 2:30 p.m. wearing unknown clothing but may have been wearing green slides in the area of Hilltop Farm Road in Prattville.
King is 5 feet tall and weighs 114 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Klarissa King, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or call 911.