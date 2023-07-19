 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Have you seen her? Missing 14-year-old last seen in Prattville

  • Updated
  • 0
Klarissa King

Klarissa King

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Klarissa King.

Klarissa King is a 14-year-old white female, with brown hair and blond tips, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

ALEA says she was last seen on Monday about 2:30 p.m. wearing unknown clothing but may have been wearing green slides in the area of Hilltop Farm Road in Prattville.

King is 5 feet tall and weighs 114 pounds. 

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Klarissa King, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or call 911.

Klarissa King

